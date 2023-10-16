Empower AI Secures Army IT Contract to Support C5ISR Initiatives; Jeff Bohling Quoted

Empower AI has received a $21 million contract from the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command’s National Capital Region Engineering Directorate for information technology and engineering support.

Services provided under the task order are intended to enhance command, control, communications and cyber-defense and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems for the Army Intelligence and Security Command and Army Counterintelligence Command, Empower AI announced from its Reston, Virginia headquarters on Monday.

“The Empower AI Defense team is proud to continue its long-term support of the Army by providing the technology and state-of-the-art equipment to help our warfighters achieve their many critical missions,” said Empower AI CEO Jeff Bohling. He added that the modernization work will “support the Army’s evolving infrastructure needs for many years to come.”

Issued as part of ISEC’s Total Engineering and Integration Services IV contract vehicle, the task order encompasses the implementation of passive and active infrastructures, IT equipment racks, audio and video systems and secure voice equipment as well as the incorporation of additional IT systems. Empower AI will also provide engineering, furnishing, installation, configuration, testing, quality assurance and cybersecurity services across all C5ISR efforts at target locations.

The task order has a one-year base period of performance and one six-month option period. Activities will be conducted at Fort Meade in Maryland.

Empower AI won an earlier contract from ISEC in December 2022, under which it is providing cybersecurity support services for the command’s mission engineering directorate. This award, which covers life cycle management for cybersecurity operations, security controls assessment and validation and general IT support, was also issued under the TEIS IV vehicle.

The previous month, Empower AI booked an $11 million Army contract to support the Security Control Assessor to the 7th Signal Command. Under the potential three-year award, the enterprise is responsible for Risk Management Framework validation testing to help improve the security of the command’s systems and networks.

