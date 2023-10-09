in News, Technology

Ed Sheehan, Jeffrey Harris: CTC Bolsters Investments in Digital Engineering, Cyber, AI & Machine Learning

Concurrent Technologies Corporation logo/www.ctc.com
Ed Sheehan, Jerry Harris: CTC Bolsters Investments in Digital Engineering, Cyber, AI & Machine Learning

Concurrent Technologies Corp. is increasing its investments in three strategic focus areas – digital engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning and cybersecurity – to develop technological capabilities meant to support the missions of Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and federal agency customers.

CTC President and CEO Ed Sheehan and Jeffrey Harris, chair of CTC’s board of directors, announced the move in a leadership letter included in the company’s recently released annual report.

In the report, the company cited how it works to help DOD and IC agencies analyze data and detect malware attacks through the development of algorithms using AI and ML technologies and how it ensures the security of information technology infrastructure and software through DevSecOps.

Sheehan and Harris said the company established a new division focused on developing innovative platforms to address climate resiliency and energy security issues and appointed technical management professional Susan Van Scoyoc as executive director of the newly created energy, resilience and sustainability division.

The two CTC leaders mentioned several technical highlights in 2023, including the production of large friction stir weldments for the U.S. Navy’s Mark VI patrol boats and efforts to improve the design of small caliber ammunition in support of the U.S. Army.

According to Harris and Sheehan, the company’s workforce supports its tech capability development efforts. CTC hired 56 employees in fiscal year 2023 with plans to employ 65 additional personnel in FY 2024.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

AIArmyartificial intelligenceclimate resiliencyConcurrent Technologies Corp.CTCCybersecurityDefense DepartmentDevSecOpsdigital engineeringDODEd SheehanGovconICintelligence communityJeffrey Harrismachine learningMark VINavypatrol boatSusan Van Scoyoc

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

DLA Energy to Use 4th Generation ESPC IDIQ for Maxwell AFB Energy Conservation Implementation Task Order
DLA Energy to Use 4th Generation ESPC IDIQ for Maxwell AFB Energy Conservation Implementation Task Order
Army Concludes Contractor Verification Testing of RTX-Made LTAMDS Radar System
Army Concludes Contractor Verification Testing of RTX-Made LTAMDS Radar System