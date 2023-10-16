DRT Strategies Backs FDA’s Move to AWS Cloud to Advance Application Modernization

DRT Strategies has helped the Food and Drug Administration move its 27 mission-critical applications from an on-premises data center to the Amazon Web Services cloud environment to enable FDA to facilitate food substance review process, accelerate the identification of foodborne pathogens and quickly field new applications.

DRT said it performed application rationalization and financial analysis, developed cloud migration strategies and supported a cloud center for excellence using the AWS Cloud Adoption Framework as part of the effort.

Some of FDA’s critical workloads that were moved to the cloud are the Chemical Evaluation and Risk Estimation System, Food Applications Regulatory Management and the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition’s business applications.

“The FDA wanted to gain better insights into its CERES data and determine what that data means for the food industry,” said Rick Goodwin, senior manager of CFSAN delivery at DRT Strategies.

DRT also developed an AWS-based data lake as part of the cloud migration initiative to help the agency speed up data collection, apply analytics on semi-structured and unstructed data, automate knowledge management and glean insights from collected data for better decision-making process.

DRT Strategies is a woman-owned small business that provides program management, financial management and information technology platforms and services for federal agencies and commercial clients. The company is an AWS Partner and has received technical, business and marketing support from AWS through the latter’s Think Big for Small Business Program.