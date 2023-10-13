DOD Issues Sources Sought Notice for Research, Engineering & Technical Services Requirement

U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Logo by Capt. Jason Goins / AF Mil

The Department of Defense seeks to determine the interest and ability of industry partners to provide research, development, test, evaluation, engineering and technical services in support of the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research & Engineering.

The required services will be applied to the 14 technology priorities of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Critical Technologies, according to a sources sought notice posted on SAM.gov.

The 14 technology priorities include trusted artificial intelligence and autonomy, hypersonics, future generation wireless technologies and quantum science.

RETS work is expected to cover six task areas, namely:

Mission engineering, systems engineering, software engineering and developmental test and evaluation

Prototyping, experimentation and demonstration

Modeling and simulation

Operations research

Science and technology research and assessment

Data management and analysis

Interested parties have until Nov. 11 to respond. Responders should indicate, among other things, how their capabilities are relevant to the technology priorities and task areas.