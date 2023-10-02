DOD Issues RFI for Commercial PAI Research Tools Portal Initiative

U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Logo by Capt. Jason Goins / AF Mil

The Department of Defense has started seeking information on potential industry sources of a tools portal for commercial publicly available information research capabilities.

DOD intends to partner with a vendor that can facilitate access to commercial PAI research capabilities that could enable end users to securely perform research and gain access to curated data and data aggregation functions for ad-hoc visualizations, according to a request for information published Friday.

Interested stakeholders should submit capability statements detailing their experiences and approaches to conducting market research, testing and assessment of commercial tools that support PAI research, managing licenses once acquired and providing a secure portal for monitoring and facilitating use of tools by customers.

Vendors have until Oct. 10 to submit questions concerning the RFI.

Responses to the market research effort are due no later than Oct. 31.