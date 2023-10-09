DLA Energy to Use 4th Generation ESPC IDIQ for Maxwell AFB Energy Conservation Implementation Task Order

The Defense Logistics Agency’s energy division plans to award a task order under the Department of Energy’s fourth-generation Energy Savings Performance Contract to develop and operate a project at Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex in Alabama to help the installation achieve net-zero emissions and reduce greenhouse gases through the implementation of energy conservation measures.

There are 20 companies that hold spots on DOE’s ESPC indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract and DLA Energy will select one prime contractor from the pool of IDIQ contract awardees to support work on the task order, according to a notice of opportunity published Thursday.

According to the solicitation notice, Maxwell AFB is interested in assessing energy conservation measures focused on achieving several objectives, including energy management control systems, renewable energy generation with the potential of energy storage and deep energy retrofit and net-zero buildings.

DLA Energy will require the selected vendor to determine the actual energy consumption during the preliminary assessment and investment grade audit phases and illustrate its measurement and verification approach.

Responses to the NOO are due no later than Nov. 7.