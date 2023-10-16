in Contract Awards, News

DHA Taps Vistant to Support Medical Directorate Logistics & Acquisition Support Program

Vistant was selected for a two-year project to provide the Defense Health Agency’s National Capital Region with services for its Medical Directorate Logistics and Acquisition Support Program.

The Towson, Maryland-based consulting firm said Thursday it will work from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center annex and perform staffing, management and logistics support for NCR under the $3.7 million award.

DHA launched the Logistics & Acquisition Support Program to cover logistics management, offerings and strategies for health care modernization, including development and fielding of information systems to meet telecommunications and data requirements.

The recent project expands the partnership between Vistant and DHA. In April, the firm received extension contracts from the agency to increase its health care support services for two of its organizations.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

