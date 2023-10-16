DHA Taps Vistant to Support Medical Directorate Logistics & Acquisition Support Program

Vistant was selected for a two-year project to provide the Defense Health Agency’s National Capital Region with services for its Medical Directorate Logistics and Acquisition Support Program.

The Towson, Maryland-based consulting firm said Thursday it will work from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center annex and perform staffing, management and logistics support for NCR under the $3.7 million award.

DHA launched the Logistics & Acquisition Support Program to cover logistics management, offerings and strategies for health care modernization, including development and fielding of information systems to meet telecommunications and data requirements.

The recent project expands the partnership between Vistant and DHA. In April, the firm received extension contracts from the agency to increase its health care support services for two of its organizations.

