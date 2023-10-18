Deloitte to Use Google AI Capabilities to Expand Public Sector Offerings

Deloitte and Google‘s public sector arm have expanded their strategic alliance to launch a new portfolio of artificial intelligence-powered technologies for government and higher education.

Under the partnership, Deloitte will use Google Cloud’s generative AI, machine learning and data analytics capabilities to help public sector agencies boost engagement with constituencies, enhance geospatial scenario planning and monitoring and generate mission-driven insights, the professional services provider said Tuesday.

Deloitte will employ Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, Document AI and conversational AI tools to support its human-centered design approach to improving customer experience.

The company will also build geospatial planning capabilities that combine Google Earth Engine and Google Cloud’s GenAI technology to assist in urban planning, disaster response and infrastructure development.

In addition, Deloitte will apply Vertex AI and BigQuery to enable customers to use advanced analytics capabilities to identify key trends and insights.