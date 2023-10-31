in Executive Moves, News

David Kushner Joins Cohesity as Federal Sales VP

David Kushner has assumed the role of vice president of federal sales at information technology company Cohesity, according to his LinkedIn post published Monday.

He brings nearly three decades of experience in the federal sales industry to his new position.

Kushner previously held the same role at data security firm Enveil. Before that, Kushner dedicated over 11 years to ViON Corporation. He held various sales-related positions, including federal sales, each one carrying increasing levels of responsibility.

Before his tenure at ViON, he spent more than a decade at Dell EMC, serving in roles related to federal sales and business development.

His career also includes contributing to the sales and BD segments of OTG Software, now owned by Legato, and InterCon Systems.

Written by Kacey Roberts

