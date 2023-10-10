in News

Curtiss-Wright Unveils New System to Address High-Voltage Power Requirements of Defense Platforms

https://www.curtisswright.com/
Curtiss-Wright Unveils New System to Address High-Voltage Power Requirements of Defense Platforms

Curtiss-Wright‘s defense solutions division has launched a next-generation high-voltage power management system designed to stabilize turret drives to address the power requirements of U.S. ground vehicles.

The high-voltage turret drive stabilization system uses a platform’s existing continuous low-voltage power to convert 28V battery voltage up to 750V for precise maneuvering of high-inertia loads, such as medium caliber weapon systems, main battle tank turret drives and stabilization systems, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions said Monday.

HV TDDS includes a DC/DC converter, an energy storage module and a high-voltage motion controller, which controls and transports the electrical power to the drive systems.

The modular technology has an optional load dump protector module that protects electrical components according to industry standards and includes an inrush current limitation and reverse polarity protection.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Curtiss-WrightCurtiss-Wright Defense SolutionsDefense DepartmentGovconhigh voltage turret drive stabilization system

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

BAE, Army Test Fire XM1155-SC Guided Projectile
BAE, Army Test Fire XM1155-SC Guided Projectile
Mitre Hands Off Operation of ATT&CK Training and Credentialing Program to MAD20 Technologies
Mitre Hands Off Operation of ATT&CK Training and Credentialing Program to MAD20 Technologies