CRDF Global Receives CDC Contract to Enhance HIV and Tuberculosis Testing Services

CRDF Global has secured a five-year contract from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief to bolster laboratory systems and services for the timely and high-quality testing of HIV and tuberculosis.

The nonprofit organization said Tuesday the award is in support of the Association of Public Health Laboratories-led initiative called Laboratory Improvement Partnership.

LIP brings together CRDF Global, the American Society for Clinical Pathology, U.S. Pharmacopeia and the University of California in San Francisco to enhance healthcare services.

“Strengthening the local laboratory workforce and scaling timely and quality testing services for HIV and related diseases is absolutely critical to sustain reductions in HIV incidence,” said Julie Fischer, technical director of global health at CRDF Global.

Fischer added that doing so is vital to ending the global AIDS epidemic by 2030.