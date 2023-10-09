Comtech to Support Army Network Communications Under $544M Contract; Ken Peterman Quoted

Comtech has secured a potential $544 million contract to provide professional engineering services and assistance with the company’s satellite and terrestrial networking communications technologies for the U.S. Army .

Awarded under the $5.1 billion Global Tactical Communications Systems II indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity vehicle, the contract will support the Project Manager Tactical Network for the Global Field Service Representative initiative, Comtech announced from Melville, New York, on Monday.

“This contract award further demonstrates the differentiated value of our networked communications technologies, as well as the unique, comprehensive domain expertise of our people providing professional engineering services for critical U.S. Department of Defense missions across a comprehensive array of government programs,” said Comtech President and CEO Ken Peterman .

The GFSR program offers continuous communications services and information technology infrastructure-related services for the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and NATO partners. It serves as an enabler for U.S. and coalition forces to maintain strong and secure connectivity across global all-domain operations in any environment.

Peterman said that the company’s portfolio of “resilient, blended, smart-enabled networked communications technologies” will aid the DOD and its allies in sustaining an information advantage as they embrace Joint All-Domain Command and Control operations.

The multiple-award GTACS II contract vehicle was first issued in 2020 and is intended to support the Program Executive Office Command, Control and Communications-Tactical and PM TN. It is designed to facilitate the rapid acquisition of various C3T hardware, software, engineering services and logistics services, and places a heavy focus on tactical satellite communications.

Twenty-two companies were named on the initial GTACS II IDIQ, and work under the award is expected to continue through January 2030.

Comtech has won multiple contracts to support the U.S. Army this year. In July, the enterprise received a $30 million contract from Fairwind Technologies to deliver its Troposcatter Family of Systems to the service branch to bolster its tactical communications.