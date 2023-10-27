in Executive Moves, News

CIA Veteran Jon Paul Kiwus Appointed National Security Program Manager at Constellis; Terry Ryan Quoted

Jon Paul Kiwus, a CIA veteran with three decades of agency service, was named program manager of the national security division at Constellis, a risk management and mission support services provider.

He brings to the role experience with the CIA in security and operations, focused on providing security and force protection services to support special projects, compartmented programs and overseas operations, Constellis said Thursday.

Kiwus retired from the CIA in 2020.

Commenting on Kiwus and his addition to Constellis’ team, CEO Terry Ryan said, “His vast experience in National Security and force protection combined with his program management experience and extensive knowledge in advanced technology will assist the company as we address the increasing demand to provide high-quality security by integrating leading-edge security solutions for our customers.”

