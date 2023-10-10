Chris Winslett: Blue Canyon Eyes Defense Market Footprint Expansion

Chris Winslett, general manager of Blue Canyon Technologies, an RTX subsidiary, said the small satellite developer aims to expand its presence in the defense market by pursuing business opportunities with spacecraft manufacturers bidding for Space Development Agency contracts, SpaceNews reported Monday.

“I think there’s enormous opportunities in defense, civil, on the intelligence side, as well as commercial space,” said Winslett.

He noted that Blue Canyon seeks to supply satellite buses and hardware to other manufacturers beyond its parent company as more government agencies are likely to buy satellites in “a very short amount of time and at an affordable cost.”

Blue Canyon is in discussion with various customers regarding its bigger 16U smallsat, dubbed XB16, designed to accommodate larger payloads, Winslett said.

In August 2022, the company established a new CubeSat factory in Boulder, Colorado, to house the production of up to 85 miniaturized satellites annually.