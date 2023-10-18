CGI Books $522M Award to Modernize EPA Tech; Stefan Becker, Jay Hadley & Vaughn Noga Quoted

CGI Federal has won a potential $522.6 million contract to provide the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with systems and technology modernization services.

Awarded by the General Services Administration ’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center, the contract includes an incrementally-funded one-year base period as well as six one-year option periods, CGI announced from Fairfax, Virginia on Wednesday.

“We are proud to partner with EPA on this new engagement, building upon our extensive track record with the agency in support of its vital mission,” said Stefan Becker , senior vice president and regulatory agency programs business unit lead at CGI.

He said CGI’s cooperative partnership with the EPA enables the company to provide “unique insights, practical innovation, new efficiencies and the most experienced team” to the agency in support of its digital transformation efforts.

CGI’s responsibilities under the Information Technology Enterprise Development contract are intended to help the EPA revamp its technology portfolio across the application, platform and enterprise levels for more secure, agile and efficient enterprise development.

The ITED initiative aims to improve agency-wide development, upgrade shared services and capabilities, consolidate and automate business processes and integrate emerging technologies into EPA activities. Tools developed as part of the program will drive progress in a range of agency focus areas, such as climate change, sustainability, environmental justice and civil rights.

EPA Chief Information Officer Vaughn Noga noted EPA’s continued evolution as an agency. The organization, he said, must address the most pressing health and environmental issues within the U.S. by growing its array of technology capabilities, harmonizing new technology with its mission and enhancing broad mission support operations.

“We look forward to leveraging the collaborative expertise of CGI and the robust team of strategic partners they assembled to deliver these services and capabilities,” he added.

“As EPA continues to focus on reducing risks associated with its mission, their investment in technology enables the agency to respond with greater agility to new requirements,” said Jay Hadley , senior vice president of consulting services at CGI.

He said that with the EPA’s ongoing role in several federal initiatives, the agency has an ongoing need to employ new technologies to drive collaboration with its partners.