CEO Sean Berg Discusses Future of Forcepoint G2CI Following TPG Acquisition

Forcepoint’s Global Governments and Critical Infrastructure cybersecurity business will focus on insider risk and behavior analytics and increase investment in cyber defense technologies against insider threats after being acquired by asset management firm TPG, Forcepoint G2CI CEO Sean Berg told GovInfoSecurity in a recent interview.

Berg commented that the divestiture is beneficial for the firm and Forcepoint’s commercial business, but the two will continue to collaborate on certain endeavors.

Earlier this month, TPG completed its $2.45 billion purchase of G2CI, splitting Forcepoint’s government cybersecurity and commercial units. Berg had already been president of G2CI, driving its growth in the market for cross domain and insider threat products.

Forcepoint’s G2CI and commercial businesses are very different in their approaches, needs and capabilities, Berg explained. “As an independent company, we will be able to make those differential investments in support of our customers and the critical missions that they serve,” he said.

He discussed that they have always had separate research and development activities and go-to-market organization, which will carry over to their operations as a singular entity. G2CI will spend the next six to 12 months building their IT and human resources divisions, which have been provided by Forcepoint until the acquisition.