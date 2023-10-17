CBP to Award Sole-Source Contract for Aerostat Operation, Sustainment Support Services

The Air and Marine Operations division of U.S. Customs and Border Protection intends to issue a sole-source 8(a) Alaskan Native corporation award to address a requirement for aerostat platform support.

The awardee engineering and logistics services to support the operation and sustainment of CBP’s aerostats and their payloads, according to a notice the Acquisition Planning Forecast System posted Monday.

A notice regarding the requirement is expected to be released in November. The contract itself will be awarded in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 and conclude by Nov. 29, 2028.

Aerostats are a kind of lighter-than-air aircraft. According to the U.S. Naval Institute, Coast Guard Station South Padre Island in Texas features a tethered, helium-filled aerostat called the Argos, which carries intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment.

The Argos was installed and is operated by CBP.

The Potomac Officers Club will hold the 2023 Homeland Security Summit at The Westin Tysons Corner in Falls Church, Virginia, on Nov. 15. Click here to learn more. Click here to register.