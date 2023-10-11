Carahsoft to Distribute Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation Tool to Government Sector; Alex Whitworth Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute Illumio’s zero trust segmentation platform to the public sector through its reseller partners and government procurement vehicles.

Under the partnership, Carahsoft will serve as the master government aggregator for the Illumio ZTS micro-segmentation platform designed to enable government agencies to contain data breaches and protect mission-critical infrastructure against ransomware attacks, the companies said in a joint statement published Tuesday.

The breach containment tool helps customers maintain continuous, risk-based verification of unauthorized access to systems and isolate compromised systems.

“By partnering with Illumio, Carahsoft and our reseller partners can bring world-class zero trust segmentation to our joint customers and reduce their risk of cyber-attacks,” said Alex Whitworth, sales director at Carahsoft.

The Illumio ZTS platform is available to government customers through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.