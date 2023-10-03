Capella Space Moves to Larger Space in Colorado to Back Satellite Production Efforts; Payam Banazadeh Quoted

Capella Space has transferred to a 32,000-square-foot facility in Louisville, Colorado, to support job creation efforts and meet the rising demand for synthetic aperture radar imagery.

The new facility has more office space that can house more than 150 personnel and comes with a larger floor for SAR satellite production, assembly and testing initiatives, the company said Tuesday.

“We provide customers across business sectors with reliable information that enables deeper understanding of the world for better decision making, and our new space will enable us to rapidly manufacture and deploy more satellites to meet the growing demand for timely and reliable SAR imagery,” said Payam Banazadeh, founder and CEO of Capella Space.

In 2017, San Francisco-based Capella Space set up its facility in Colorado to offer Earth observation imagery, data and related insights to government and commercial clients. The company has booked several contracts, including a multiyear blanket purchase agreement with NASA and a commercial radar contract with the National Reconnaissance Office.