Booz Allen’s Susan Penfield, John Larson Discuss AI’s Implications for Government Missions

Susan Penfield, chief technology officer at Booz Allen Hamilton and a three-time Wash100 awardee, said the 2024 issue of the company’s Velocity magazine explores the opportunities and challenges associated with harnessing the power of artificial intelligence in support of government missions.

As part of this year’s edition of Velocity, Penfield and John Larson, an executive vice president and AI practice lead at Booz Allen, talked about key issues related to AI transformation in a video interview.

In the interview, Larson told the CTO about generative AI and its implications for the government and its missions.

“And what’s exciting is when you think about the government mission, the government has this amazing mission obligation to serve the citizenry, and in doing so, they have to take complex policies and help those citizens navigate those policies to get services to meet the requirements, whatever it may be. And generative AI is going to help speed and accelerate that,” Larson said.

Penfield also asked the Booz Allen executive about his insights on responsible AI and possible lessons the industry and government can learn as they witness major transformations in the field of AI.