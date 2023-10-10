BAE, Army Test Fire XM1155-SC Guided Projectile

BAE Systems and the U.S. Army fired the XM1155-SC guided projectile from an M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer, demonstrating the capability of the round to extend the range of the artillery system.

With the aid of GPS, the projectile struck the target area after being fired using a Modular Artillery Charge System Zone 5 during a test fire conducted with the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center at Yuma Providing Ground in Arizona, BAE said Monday.

Brent Butcher, vice president and general manager of weapon systems at BAE, said the recent test fire and previous test results demonstrate that the company’s projectile is on track to provide brigade and division artillery units with range and lethality overmatch.

In December 2022, BAE and the Army conducted the projectile’s initial test fire using a 155 mm XM907E2 Extended Range Cannon Artillery test bed as part of a prototype development contract awarded in October 2021.

BAE is developing the XM1155-SC projectile in support of the military branch’s long-range precision fire modernization initiative.

In May, the company received a $72.5 million contract from the Army to expand research and development work on the munition technology.