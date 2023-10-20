AWS Seeks to Facilitate Federal Data Sharing With New Platform; Rob Nolen Quoted

Amazon Web Services has developed and launched a new platform designed to help federal government customers integrate data across multiple systems, provide data access and facilitate the decision-making process in the cloud while building up security through the adoption of zero trust principles.

According to an AWS Public Sector Blog post, Rob Nolen said the Data Fabric Security on AWS platform seeks to help customers streamline the process of integrating and sharing data across the enterprise.

“By decoupling identity from authentication, customers can leverage robust identity attributes to develop powerful attribute-based access control policies. This will facilitate agile and secure data sharing with their providers,” added Nolen, chief technologist for the Department of Defense at AWS.

Developed using AWS Cloud Development Kit, DFS on AWS combines Radiant Logic’s identity, credential and access management tool with Immuta’s data security offering and is a scalable platform that provides automated deployment of governance, data access and identity unification capabilities.