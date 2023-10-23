AWS Receives FedRAMP Moderate Accreditation for Wickr Messaging Platform

Amazon Web Services has secured an authority to operate certification at the moderate level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a platform designed to help government users exchange encrypted messages.

The Wickr platform is now accessible under FedRAMP Moderate within the AWS U.S. East or Northern Virginia region, the company said Friday.

Wickr is a communication service that offers the capability to safeguard one-on-one and group messaging, voice and video calls, file sharing, screen sharing and location sharing, all secured with 256-bit encryption.

Administrators can establish Wickr networks through the AWS Management Console, maintaining full control over data, including information governance policies, ephemeral messaging options and credentials management for lost or stolen devices.