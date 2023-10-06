Arya Technologies CEO Kay Kapoor Joins Frontier Technology Inc.’s Board

Kay Kapoor, a senior defense industry and public sector executive and three-time Wash100 awardee, was named to the board of directors of Frontier Technology Inc., a provider of engineering, information technology services and software products to government, defense and intelligence organizations.

She brings to the FTI board several years of experience in leading the government-focused business arms of AT&T and Accenture, the Dayton, Ohio-based company said Thursday.

Kapoor was president of AT&T’s global public sector and CEO of Accenture Federal Services. She currently serves as chief executive of growth strategy advisory services provider Arya Technologies.

“Kay Kapoor brings a long and successful track record in serving customers, building high-performance teams and leading fast-scaling defense and public sector businesses. [We] are excited to leverage her perspective and counsel as FTI continues to grow,” said Ron Shroder, CEO of FTI.

Aside from Kapoor, other board members are Shroder; Lester Lyles, retired four-star general and former head of Air Force Materiel Command; Jim Rogers, retired Army general; Bill Bowser, C-level executive with over three decades of experience; and Mark Hughes, chief financial officer at Advanced Concepts and Technologies International.