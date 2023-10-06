in Executive Moves, News

Arya Technologies CEO Kay Kapoor Joins Frontier Technology Inc.’s Board

Kay Kapoor / Frontier Technology Inc.
Arya Technologies CEO Kay Kapoor Joins Frontier Technology Inc.'s Board

Kay Kapoor, a senior defense industry and public sector executive and three-time Wash100 awardee, was named to the board of directors of Frontier Technology Inc., a provider of engineering, information technology services and software products to government, defense and intelligence organizations.

She brings to the FTI board several years of experience in leading the government-focused business arms of AT&T and Accenture, the Dayton, Ohio-based company said Thursday.

Kapoor was president of AT&T’s global public sector and CEO of Accenture Federal Services. She currently serves as chief executive of growth strategy advisory services provider Arya Technologies.

“Kay Kapoor brings a long and successful track record in serving customers, building high-performance teams and leading fast-scaling defense and public sector businesses. [We] are excited to leverage her perspective and counsel as FTI continues to grow,” said Ron Shroder, CEO of FTI.

Aside from Kapoor, other board members are Shroder; Lester Lyles, retired four-star general and former head of Air Force Materiel Command; Jim Rogers, retired Army general; Bill Bowser, C-level executive with over three decades of experience; and Mark Hughes, chief financial officer at Advanced Concepts and Technologies International.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Arya TechnologiesBoard of DirectorsDepartment of Defenseexecutive moveFrontier Technology IncGovconintelligence communitykay KapoorPublic SectorRon ShroderTechnology

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

LMI to Expand Support to Space Security & Defense Program via SBIR Phase II Contract; Mark Eddings Quoted
LMI to Expand Support to Space Security & Defense Program via SBIR Phase II Contract; Mark Eddings Quoted
Sev1Tech Books 5-Year Navy Contract for Logistics IT Support
Sev1Tech Books 5-Year Navy Contract for Logistics IT Support