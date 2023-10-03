ARPA-H Selects 6 Projects to Advance Digital Health Security Technologies

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health has selected six projects to receive $50 million in funding under the Digital Health Security program to address cybersecurity threats to the U.S. health care system.

The research projects will advance technologies to protect digital health software and hardware against cyber threats by enabling institutions to automate medical device patching, implement cyber reasoning techniques, employ cognitive health assistants, consolidate electronic health records and mitigate ransomware attacks, ARPA-H said.

“These projects will seek to develop technologies that can address current gaps in cybersecurity for health care systems across the country, ensuring patients continue to receive care in the wake of a medical facility cyberattack,” said ARPA-H Director Renee Wegrzyn.

The awardees are:

Arizona State University

Karambit.AI

Narf Industries

SRI International

Systems & Technology Research

University of California San Diego

Launched in August, DIGIHEALS aims to ensure continued patient care after a large-scale cyberattack on a medical facility.