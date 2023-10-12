Army Veteran Derrick Lee Joins SOSi as Intelligence Programs Director

Derrick Lee , a retired U.S. Army colonel with decades of leadership experience in the military, has been named director for intelligence programs at SOS International .

SOSi said Tuesday Lee will manage the business relating to military intelligence directorates and serve as a strategic advisor to clients on multi-domain intelligence operations.

“He brings significant insight and experience to the SOSi team, including how intelligence services will integrate into future multi-domain environments,” commented Dan Robinson, vice president of intelligence at SOSi.

Lee’s most recent position was command inspector general for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa, where he provided operational direction for the inspector general enterprise.

Before that, he held directorial positions in intelligence-related capacities within various divisions of the Army, both domestically and abroad, including assignments in countries like Turkey, Germany and Korea.