Army Selects Leonardo DRS, Elbit Systems of America for JETS II Targeting Tech Prototype Contracts

Leonardo DRS and Elbit Systems of America will develop prototypes of a multisensor laser targeting system for forward observers under separate contracts with the U.S. Army.

The two companies will work on the Army’s Joint Effects Targeting System II program, which seeks to build a handheld system designed to enable warfighters to locate and engage targets and call in precision munitions across all combat scenarios.

Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of the electro-optical and infrared systems business unit at Leonardo DRS, said in a statement published Monday the company will build on its work on the JETS I technology to provide a handheld target location system for the Army.

According to Leonardo DRS, JETS II will feature day and thermal night-vision sights, an eye-safe laser rangefinder, a digital magnetic compass and a celestial navigation system, among other capabilities. Work on the contract will run for 30 months.

Elbit America said it will perform JETS II prototype development and qualification work at its facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire, through 2026.

“Responding to Soldier feedback on such systems, we are designing a prototype lightweight JETS II system so it can be carried and effortlessly setup, shaving precious time off the targeting process in the field,” said Erik Fox, vice president of warfighter systems at Elbit America.