Army Concludes Contractor Verification Testing of RTX-Made LTAMDS Radar System

The U.S. Army has completed contractor verification testing of its RTX-made next-generation air and missile defense radar at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico to validate the technology’s ability to defeat real and simulated threats.

During the test, the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor was connected to the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System and completed 11 mission sets in simulated environments, RTX said Thursday.

LTAMDS demonstrated its ability to search and track multiple targets, including fixed-wing and rotary aircraft, unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles and tactical ballistic missile surrogates.

“The progress made to date is a testament to our collaborative partnership with the U.S. Army and our shared commitment to getting this exceptional capability to air defense forces around the globe as soon as possible,” said Tom Laliberty, president of land and air defense systems at RTX subsidiary Raytheon.

RTX secured in 2019 a $384 million initial firm-fixed-price contract to build and test six LTAMDS prototypes for the Army.

The service branch awarded RTX a three-year, $353.9 million contract in July 2022 to manufacture additional radar prototypes under the LTAMDS program.