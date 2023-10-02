Anduril Secures Air Force Contracts to Enhance Autonomy Systems

The U.S. Air Force has awarded defense technology provider Anduril two contracts to support AFWERX in enhancing the military branch’s autonomy capabilities .

Valued at $8 million, the contracts involve the use of the uncrewed aircraft system Ghost, including the new variant Ghost-X, for the modification and integration of government software systems, the California-based company said.

Anduril is expected to facilitate rapid adjustments in alignment with the commander’s objectives and changing battlefield conditions.

Ghost utilizes Anduril’s Lattice software for automating mission planning, airspace management and flight operations, while also offering users the flexibility to incorporate sensors, communication systems, navigation tools and other mission payloads seamlessly.

Last month, Anduril introduced Ghost-X, which features enhanced flight capabilities, modular payload capacity and increased resilience compared to its predecessor.