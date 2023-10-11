Amyx has secured a task order from the Defense Logistics Agency under the J6 Enterprise Technology Services contract to provide support for DLA’s key applications.

The task order marks the company’s 52nd award under DLA’s JETS contract and brings its total contract awards booked during the fourth quarter to seven, Amyx said Tuesday.

Under the task order, the company will support the agency’s Account Management Provisioning System and other applications in the areas of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure hosting, single sign-on support using the Okta platform and Oracle application sustainment.

William Schaefer, president and CEO of Amyx, said the company has established itself as one of the trusted partners and advisers to DLA J6.

“It’s our employees’ mission first attitude coupled with their expertise in leading edge technologies that has resulted in more than $700 million dollars awarded to Amyx over our 20 year history with the Agency,” Schaefer added.

Some of the awards secured by Amyx from DLA are the Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning Support and Cybersecurity Web Application Vulnerability Management contracts.

Amyx, a Reston, Virginia-based enterprise technology and cybersecurity services provider, became part of Tetra Tech’s government services group after its acquisition in January.