Amentum Receives $51M DTRA Contract for Biological Threat Reduction Program Support

Amentum has secured a potential five-year, $51.2 million contract from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to support the Department of Defense’s biothreat reduction projects in Africa.

The company said Thursday it will help DTRA modernize facilities, logistics, training and operations in support of the Biological Threat Reduction Program mission partners in Kenya, Gabon, Guinea and Cameroon.

Services include securing and consolidating pathogens; enhancing biosafety and biosecurity standards; and sustaining and maintaining the program’s capabilities to detect emerging and re-emerging diseases that may pose global security risks.

“Our threat reduction experience will enhance the ability of BTRP’s partners to prevent, detect and prepare for any biological threats that may threaten our country, allies, and the African community,” said Mark Whitney, president of the national security group at Amentum.

The contract has a two-year base period with three option years.