Amanda Sorensen Named Corporate VP for Talent at RTX

Aerospace and defense company RTX has appointed Amanda Sorensen as corporate vice president for talent.

Sorensen describes herself on LinkedIn as a “[versatile] and results driven” leader in human resources, whose experience includes change management, workforce development and talent management.

Sorensen has been with the company since 2014, before the Raytheon-United Technologies Corp. merger that resulted in Raytheon Technologies — now RTX following a rebranding and business realignment effort. Throughout that time, she has held various positions of leadership related to talent and human resources management. Most recently, Sorensen served as vice president of human resources at RTX business Raytheon.

The new RTX corporate VP for talent previously worked for Northrop Grumman. Her term there lasted for 12 years. Her final role at the defense company was that of director of human resources for enterprise functions.