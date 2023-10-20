Aeyon to Provide Support Services for 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Under New Contract; Jerry Copley Quoted

Aeyon has booked a contract from the U.S. Marine Corps to provide the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing with financial management, logistics, internal controls and digital transformation services.

Work under the award is expected to drive the efficient allocation and distribution of critical resources and improve the unit’s communication, information sharing and decision making processes, Aeyon shared with ExecutiveBiz in an email sent Friday.

“We are truly honored to have gained the trust of the U.S. Marine Corps’ 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and to contribute to their vital mission of safeguarding our nation,” said Jerry Copley , senior director of Marine Corps Delivery at Aeyon.

The unit’s objective is to deliver combat-ready, expeditionary aviation forces equipped for global employment on short notice to quickly respond to orders from combatant commanders, component commanders and Marine Air Ground Task Force commanders.

Copley said Aeyon’s goal is to bolster the aircraft wing’s operations and provide them with crucial tools that will enable them to “excel in their pivotal mission.”

The company will harness its Aeyon Center of Excellence to automate and modernize the unit’s technologies.

This contract follows Aeyon’s win of a USMC contract for cybersecurity and information technology risk and analysis services earlier this month. Specific contract responsibilities include digital transformation, program and project management, financial management and IT risk analysis work .