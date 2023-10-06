Aeyon Secures USMC Contract for Cybersecurity, IT Risk Analysis Support; Jay Hunko Quoted

Aeyon and its partners will provide the U.S. Marine Corps with cybersecurity and information technology risk and analysis support in an effort to boost its digital capabilities, enhance internal controls and strengthen cybersecurity posture.

The company said Friday it will work with Black & Rossi, Spry Methods and Zen Strategics as well as the USMC’s Deputy Commandant for Information under a contract the Information, Command, Control, Communications and Computers division awarded for CITRA support.

Services include digital transformation, program or project management, requirements identification, process integration, financial management support, documentation as well as IT risk assessment, analysis, documentation and prevention. Work is aimed at helping the Marine Corps lessen IT vulnerabilities, streamline operations and ensure sensitive information security.

Jay Hunko, vice president of Marine Corps growth at Aeyon, underscored DCI’s crucial role in advancing and maintaining the audit priorities of the service branch.

“We are honored to have been selected to provide critical support to enable information technology command, control, communication and computer support across the Marine Corps Information Environment Enterprise and the MAGTF,” he added.