Accenture Federal Services Names Viveca Pavon-Harr as Chief Data Scientist

Viveca Pavon-Harr has taken on the role of chief data scientist at Accenture Federal Services.

Pavon-Harr says on LinkedIn that she will also continue to concurrently serve as director of the Applied Intelligence Discovery Lab at AFS.

Pavon-Harr has over 10 years of experience in the information sciences and has spent most of her career in academia.

In 2011, she worked as an adjunct professor of economics and statistics at Texas A&M University-Commerce. She then taught geospatial information sciences as a representative of the United States Agency for International Development in El Salvador.

Before joining Accenture, she served in research departments at the University of Arizona and the University of Texas at Dallas, where she earned her Doctor of Philosophy degree in public policy and political economy.