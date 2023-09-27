Xage to Offer Zero Trust Cyber Platform Under Space Force Contract; Geoffrey Mattson Quoted

Xage Security’s government arm will provide zero trust access control and data protection capabilities to help the U.S. Space Force ensure the security of its ground and space architectures under a $17 million contract with Space Systems Command.

Xage Security Gov will offer the company’s zero trust cybersecurity mesh platform, Xage Fabric, to help SSC strengthen the security of ground stations, modems and other terrestrial systems, ensure secure interactions between defense and commercial assets and facilitate secure data exchange across multilayered networks, the company said Wednesday.

Xage Fabric is a data security and access management platform that works to enable organizations to defend assets from attacks across operational technology, industrial internet of things and cloud environments and comes with multiuser session collaboration, identity-based segmentation and multilayer authentication capabilities.

“Space is the final frontier of cybersecurity and a key arm of critical infrastructure that needs protection,” said Geoffrey Mattson, CEO of Xage Security.

Mattson added that the company will help SSC ensure the security of space-based defense infrastructure by providing its zero trust data exchange and verification platform.