Xage Security Names Geoffrey Mattson as CEO, Reports 420% Revenue Growth

Geoffrey Mattson, a cybersecurity executive and entrepreneur, has been appointed CEO of Palo Alto, California-based zero trust cybersecurity platforms provider Xage Security.

He succeeds Duncan Greatwood, who transitioned to the role of executive chair of Xage’s board, and brings to the position decades of leadership experience in product development, go-to-market strategy and research and development, the company said Wednesday.

“Geoff’s background is deeply rooted in both networking and cybersecurity, which positions him to appreciate what the Xage team has accomplished to date and to drive towards a future that is brimming with opportunities to ensure integrity, privacy and trust of industrial systems, data centers, and cloud,” said Greatwood.

Prior to Xage, Mattson was co-founder and CEO of AI-driven cybersecurity company MistNet.ai. He also held leadership roles at several tech companies, including Corona, Caspian, Juniper Networks and Bay Networks.

Xage Security also reported a revenue growth of 420 percent year over year and an increase of 560 percent in bookings during the first two quarters of 2023 driven by a robust demand for its zero trust cybersecurity mesh platform across the critical infrastructure sector.

The company’s clients include U.S. defense and federal agencies, utilities, transportation organizations, Petronas, Saudi Aramco, Petrobras, Leeward Renewable Energy and Kinder Morgan.

Xage Fabric, the company’s mesh-based cybersecurity platform, helps operators protect critical infrastructure and comes with multi-user session collaboration and multilayer identity and access management features.