Verizon Survey Reveals Resilient 5G a Basic Need for First Responders; Maggie Hallbach Quoted

Verizon has published its third annual Frontline Public Safety Communications Survey, which asked first responders and other public safety professionals about technology practices in their field.

The report released Thursday showed that 78 percent of the respondents regarded network resiliency as one of the most vital elements of emergency preparedness and response.

The survey was conducted by Lexipol at the request of Verizon Frontline. More than half of the professionals in the study considered reliable and resilient networks as a critical component of their daily communications.

It also highlighted an 18 percent increase in the number of respondents who deemed 5G network communication as a top priority.

“The results of our third annual public safety communications survey once again underscore how important network reliability is to first responders,” said Maggie Hallbach, president of Verizon Frontline and senior vice president of Verizon Public Sector. Hallbach was one of the recipients of Executive Mosaic’s 2023 Wash100 Award for outstanding government contracting sector leaders.