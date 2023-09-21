State Department Approves $150M FMS of Missile Support Services to Kuwait

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has notified Congress and delivered the required certification for a possible foreign military sale deal with Kuwait.

The State Department had approved Kuwait’s request for the repair and recertification of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles, DCSA said Wednesday.

The operational life of the PAC-3 missiles is 30 years and the replacement of expiring limited life components and certifications testing to support them is worth $150 million. The potential sale covers the test and repair of PAC-3 missiles, stockpile reliability testing and field returns, repair and return of classified and unclassified PAC-3 missile items, and ground support equipment component level parts.

Other items include the replenishment of classified and unclassified missile spares, GSE spares and seeker spares, tools to improve the turnaround time of the repair and recertification efforts, and air transportation services for missile processing.

Lockheed Martin is the principal contractor for the effort.