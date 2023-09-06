in News, Space

SpiderOak’s John Moberly: OrbitSecure Brings Data Protection Capabilities for Space Systems

John Moberly / SpiderOak
John Moberly, senior vice president for space at SpiderOak, highlighted the capability of the company’s OrbitSecure software to provide end-to-end data protection for satellite systems and other space assets of defense customers.

“Yes, we protect the data that enters the satellite, the data that leaves the satellite, and the data that belongs to the satellite. But we are also protecting the uplink, the downlink, the ground stations, the antennas, and the terminals,” Moberly said in an interview with Satellite Evolution.

He added that OrbitSecure is a “secure, distributed and fully decentralized” platform that works to protect data in transit and at rest.

“We can upload it to various elements already in orbit, and we can build out new capabilities. What sets us apart is that we can update the on-orbit satellites,” Moberly said.

In August, SpiderOak demonstrated the space-based software onboard the International Space Station through an Amazon Web Services-built edge computing device from Axiom Space.

OrbitSecure showcased its ability to send and receive secure ops traffic between the ground and low-earth orbit using AWS Snowcone and the Tracking and Data Relay System.

The interview also covered SpiderOak’s partnerships with TriSept, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and Ball Aerospace; cybersecurity of MilSatCom satellites; and how security software can be uploaded on-orbit.

Written by Naomi Cooper

