SAP NS2 Procurement Solution on Google Cloud Achieves ITAR Compliance; Lillian Chang Quoted

SAP National Security Services is now compliant with International Traffic in Arms Regulation requirements for the deployment of SAP Ariba on Google Cloud’s Assured Workloads platform.

Google Cloud announced Wednesday that the ITAR compliance for SAP Ariba, an end-to-end procurement service, will benefit its customers that use Assured Workloads for their ITAR-controlled software or technical information.

Assured Workloads streamlines customers’ Google Cloud environment for development and operations, including ITAR-related tasks. It can be integrated with SAP Ariba to support clients who manage procurement activities for defense contractors.

ITAR compliance is administered by the Department of State’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls to regulate the export of defense articles, services, software and technical data. Having ITAR capabilities makes SAP Ariba a secure pathway to Google Cloud.

“SAP Ariba on Google Cloud provides a foundation for us to continue to grow our secure cloud portfolio to our Public Sector customers,” said Lillian Chang, SVP of product strategy at SAP NS2. “Google Cloud allows us to achieve high execution velocity for compliance, and as a result SAP customers will soon be able to deploy SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition on Google Cloud with ITAR compliance.”