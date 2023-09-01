Science Applications International Corp. released its annual Corporate Responsibility Report, which highlights its increased diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and the formation of its Office of Environmental, Social and Governance Integration, among others.

SAIC said Thursday the fourth annual CRR also includes details about its improvements in electricity efficiency and carbon footprint.

The company reported that since 2019, it was able to reduce electricity consumption by 22 percent and Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 36 percent.

Meanwhile, the new ESGI office will be responsible for ensuring that SAIC’s workforce align with DEI goals. It will also develop community outreach programs where its employees work and live.

“I am proud that these efforts have become foundational to our culture at SAIC,” CEO Nazzic Keene said. “Our culture centers on corporate responsibility efforts that begin with strong governance. This ensures all of us act with integrity and are held accountable, which are non-negotiables in our company,” added Keene, a six-time recipient of the Wash100 award.