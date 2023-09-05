SAIC Books Space Force Ground Radar Sensor Modification Work; Michael LaRouche Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. will modify and sustain a ground-based radar sensor system under a contract with the U.S. Space Force, the company announced in a LinkedIn post.

SAIC and L3Harris Technologies will work together to determine innovation opportunities to help the service branch perform missions in space awareness and missile warning.

“SAIC’s continued work with the U.S. Space Force is a true testament to the valuable support we bring to the agency on its modernization journey,” Michael LaRouche, president of national security and space sector at SAIC and a two-time Wash100 awardee, said in a statement.

In late August, Space Systems Command awarded SAIC a potential $574.5 million task order to update and sustain a global network of ground-based radar platforms.