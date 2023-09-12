Collins Aerospace Begins 1MW Generator Development Under AFRL Program

Collins Aerospace, an RTX subsidiary, has begun the production of a 1-megawatt electric generator to power future manned and unmanned military platforms as part of an Air Force Research Laboratory initiative.

RTX said Tuesday the electric power generation system moved into the manufacturing phase after the company concluded engineering work and completed the detailed design review phase of the program.

The generator is being built as part of the Advanced Turbine Technologies for Affordable Mission-Capability program and is scheduled to undergo Technology Readiness Level 5 testing in 2024.

Testing will occur at Collins’ $50 million electric power systems laboratory, dubbed The Grid, which is set to open in Rockford, Illinois in October.

Collins Aerospace works with Pratt & Whitney on the 1MW generator development, with the latter responsible for assessing future engine integration opportunities.