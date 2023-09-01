REI Systems, TechSur Form JV to Offer Government IT Services

REI Systems has formed a joint venture with Herndon, Virginia-headquartered software company TechSur Solutions to provide information technology products and services to U.S. government customers.

FusionEdge Solutions was established through the Small Business Administration’s Mentor-Protege Program as an economically disadvantaged women-owned small business supporting the civilian, defense and health sectors, REI Systems said Thursday.

The JV will combine resources from REI Systems and TechSur Solutions to help customers, including the Department of Homeland Security, advance their digital transformation strategies.

“In joining forces with REI Systems, we’re combining our industry-leading expertise with their proven track record of successful government IT implementations,” commented Rupinder Yadav, president of TechSur Solutions.

REI Systems CEO Shyam Salona said FusionEdge Solutions “opens new avenues for innovation and enhanced service delivery.”