Raytheon Hands Over B-52 AESA Radar to Boeing for USAF Modernization Program

Boeing has received the Raytheon-made B-52 active electronically scanned array radar that will be utilized for system integration, verification and testing activities under a U.S. Air Force modernization program.

RTX said Tuesday its Raytheon subsidiary used AESA technologies from AN/APG-79 radar as basis for the B-52 radar, which is envisioned to have better mapping and detection range and enable more simultaneous target engagements.

Under the Air Force’s B-52 Radar Modernization Program, Boeing is tasked to replace the legacy radar technology on the bomber fleet with Raytheon’s AESA radar to enhance navigation and targeting capabilities. The initiative is estimated to reach approximately $2.8 billion in costs and achieve initial operational capability in 2027.

Raytheon is responsible for the radar system’s design, development and production. The company seeks to deliver the remaining test-phase radars to Boeing through the summer of 2024, with productions ongoing at its Forest, Mississippi and El Segundo, California, locations.

“This new AESA radar will give the B-52 more capability than it has today and allow for the possibility to enhance access to growth capabilities in the future,” said Jennifer Wong, senior director of Boeing Bomber Programs.