Raytheon Awarded $80M NOAA Next Generation Water Prediction Capability Contract

Raytheon, an RTX business, has secured a four-year, $80 million contract from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to improve flood and water supply and quality prediction and analysis.

The Next Generation Water Prediction Capability contract covers the development of a new water resources modeling framework to upgrade the national water model and optimize flood inundation mapping services, NOAA said Wednesday.

Under the contract, Raytheon will deliver high-resolution bathymetric, hydrographic and topographic datasets that support NWM and FIM model formulations and provide a cloud-based optimization and evaluation environment for the new framework.

“This project is expected to enhance our ability to identify and communicate potential flooding and pass that life-saving information on to emergency managers, decision makers and the public,” said Michael Morgan, assistant secretary of commerce for environmental observation and prediction.

NOAA’s Office of Water Prediction aims to fully implement forecast FIM capabilities and services across the nation by October 2026.