Raft to Develop Software Factory for Air Force’s Cyber Ops; Shubhi Mishra Quoted

Digital consulting firm Raft was tapped by the U.S. Air Force to establish a software factory in support of the service branch’s cyber operations.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said Friday the prime contract award provides for the design, development, integration and scaling of the SWF using the Department of Defense’s cloud-based Platform One system.

The SWF is envisioned to operate seamlessly across diverse cloud environments and to enable the deployment of hybrid cloud services for software and data applications.

Furthermore, the SWF will serve as AFCYBER’s joint development environment for the U.S. Cyber Command’s Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture effort.