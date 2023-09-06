Presidio Federal Elevates Brandi Halleckson to Strategy, Growth VP

Brandi Halleckson, business development executive for defense and intelligence at Presidio, has been promoted to vice president of strategy and growth within the company’s federal subsidiary.

“In my new role, I’ll continue to work with team members & leadership, and our partners to refine our strategy and future growth, driving mission success for our customers,” Halleckson wrote Tuesday in a Linkedin post.

She joined Presidio in late 2020 and led the company’s business development work associated with cloud, security and digital infrastructure offerings.

Her industry experience has included stints as manager of the Marine Corps account at IBM‘s global business services organization, information technology associate at Booz Allen Hamilton and systems analyst at SAIC.

Halleckson spent seven years at the U.S. Marine Corps, including four years as the service branch’s chief architect.