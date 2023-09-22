in Executive Moves, News

Former Cubic Exec Paul Hovsepian Named Contracts & Procurement VP at Cadmus

Paul Hovsepian / Cadmus
Former Cubic Exec Paul Hovsepian Named Contracts & Procurement VP at Cadmus - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Paul Hovsepian, former vice president at Cubic, has joined strategic and technical consultancy Cadmus as VP responsible for overseeing contracts and procurement activities across company divisions.

He brings to his new role over two and a half decades of experience in supporting contracts, operations and procurement efforts in both public and private companies, Cadmus said Thursday.

At Cubic, Hovsepian managed contracts and subcontracts through his team of 90 professionals across five continents. His career also includes time holding executive leadership positions at Parsons and Raytheon Technologies, which now operates as RTX.

“Paul’s global contracting experience and exceptional knowledge of the federal space make him the ideal leader for Cadmus’ contracting and procurement functions at this exciting time in our company’s development,” said Cadmus President and CEO Ian Kline

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

CadmuscontractingCubicexecutive moveGovconIan KlineParsonsPaul Hovsepianprocurement

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Leidos Books $74M Contract for CJADC2 Support to Joint Chiefs - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Leidos Books $74M Contract for CJADC2 Support to Joint Chiefs
Army Taps 4 Companies to Develop Light Robotic Combat Vehicle Prototypes - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Army Taps 4 Companies to Develop Light Robotic Combat Vehicle Prototypes