Former Cubic Exec Paul Hovsepian Named Contracts & Procurement VP at Cadmus

Paul Hovsepian, former vice president at Cubic, has joined strategic and technical consultancy Cadmus as VP responsible for overseeing contracts and procurement activities across company divisions.

He brings to his new role over two and a half decades of experience in supporting contracts, operations and procurement efforts in both public and private companies, Cadmus said Thursday.

At Cubic, Hovsepian managed contracts and subcontracts through his team of 90 professionals across five continents. His career also includes time holding executive leadership positions at Parsons and Raytheon Technologies, which now operates as RTX.

“Paul’s global contracting experience and exceptional knowledge of the federal space make him the ideal leader for Cadmus’ contracting and procurement functions at this exciting time in our company’s development,” said Cadmus President and CEO Ian Kline.